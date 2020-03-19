Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Complaint on Hwy. 520

On March 15, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 520.

Police located the vehicle in Magnetawan Ontario and conducted an investigation which led police to arrest the driver, Allistair Grier, 56 of Magnetawan Ontario. During the arrest the accused resisted police which resulted in him being charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Resist Peace Officer

The accused has a future court date