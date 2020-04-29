Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Bracebridge

More on this story we brought you yesterday.

On Tuesday April 29, 2020 just before 2:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP received a report of a two vehicle head-on collision on Manitoba Street near Gibbs Road in Bracebridge. Officers responded along with Bracebridge Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of their investigation into the collision, police have arrested and charged 46 year-old Ross Forbes of Muskoka Lakes Twp, with Impaired Operation by Drug. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7, 2020 to answer to his charge and his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days.