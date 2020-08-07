Driver Charged With Impaired After A Collision On Hwy. 69

On August 5, 2020 at 9:45 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a, two vehicle vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township. The collision occurred in the construction zone at the Naiscoot River Bridge. After speaking with one of the drivers, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jacques Beauchamp, age 37 of St Catharines, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 3, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.