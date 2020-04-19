Do you know someone who would enjoy a complimentary Week at Echo Beach Cottage Resort Inc.?
To share your “Good Samaritan”, story please submit via email at info@woodlandechoes.on.ca a paragraph about a person, family or group, who have gone above and beyond during these recent events.
There is no age restriction to submit, so help your children write about someone they care about!
The best story will be selected and posted on their page on April 26th.
Remember, a good act is never too small or too big!!!