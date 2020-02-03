Dara’s Fund Grants Available For Female Athletes In Muskoka

Muskoka Community Foundation, in partnership with the True Sport Foundation, is

accepting applications for grants from Dara’s Fund beginning February 3, 2019. Two-time Olympian and gold-medal Freestyle skier Dara Howell created Dara’s Fund at the Muskoka Community Foundation in April 2014 to build a legacy, as well as provide resources and opportunities for Muskoka’s female athletes who excel in any sport and are demonstrating a commitment to take their sport to the next level to pursue their dreams. Since 2014, Dara’s Fund has granted $8800.00 to fourteen female athletes in Muskoka.

Dara established the Fund as a way to give back to her community and thank them for supporting her and her family on her journey to the podium. Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation, noted “Each year we receive applications from young female athletes who not only excel at their sport but share their passion and knowledge for their sport with their peers”. DeCaro said “the Muskoka Community Foundation is so thankful to partners like Deerhurst Resort who has hosted an annual golf tournament with the proceeds supporting Dara’s Fund and to Dara and the Howell family who work so hard to support the growth of the Fund”. Grant recipients exemplify the principles of fair play, inclusion, respect, participation, and community leadership while also demonstrating a commitment to the True Sport Principles.

Grant recipients will be announced at this year’s Smart & Caring Muskoka Celebration being held on Friday, May 8, 2020. The application deadline is March 15, 2019 at 5 pm. To apply for a grant from Dara’s Fund, or for more information on the grants,

visit www.muskokacommunityfoundation.ca and click on ‘Applying for Grants’, or contact Lynn at 705-646-1220.