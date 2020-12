During Saturdays in December, members from the OPP Southern Georgian Bay assisted by the Midland, Tiny and Tay Fire Departments will be at local businesses trying to Cram a Cruiser with food, cash and toy donations for local charity in the area.

Donations will go to the Midland Salvation Army.

A big thank you to participating businesses: Canadian Tire, No Frills, Superstore and Foodland in Penetanguishene and Victoria Harbour.

Any donation is greatly appreciated.