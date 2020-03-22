COVID-19 Update: Huntsville Business Community

The Town of Huntsville expresses thanks to the Huntsville Business Community for putting the safety of the community first during this time. Many non-essential businesses have chosen to proactively shut their doors in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Town thanks you, and so does our community. We’d like to also acknowledge the essential businesses and front-line employees who have remained open during this difficult time to provide critical services to the community as well as those businesses who have modified services in an effort to continue to serve the public.

Mayor Karin Terziano shares her gratitude for the collective actions taken by many Huntsville Businesses.

“We know this was not an easy decision. Your brave actions will help to support not only the community but also the province and nation during this difficult time. We must work together to flatten the curve of this disease and give our first responders, hospitals and healthcare workers a fighting chance.”

It is important to note that the Provincial and Federal Government have announced stimulus packages for businesses. The details of these packages and how they can be accessed have yet to be released. Council, Staff and community partners are working diligently to identify additional measures that could be utilized to support our local businesses during this difficult time. We understand that businesses in Huntsville and Ontario will experience negative impacts during this COVID-19 outbreak. While the Town of Huntsville encourages social distancing, it’s important that we try and support our local businesses who are able to safely provide services and shop locally where appropriate.

“You are the backbone of Huntsville, please remain positive, focused and determined, and support each other. We also urge our citizens to support local businesses any way possible through this challenging period,” said Mayor Terziano.

Visit the Town’s Financial/Business Support and Recovery – COVID-19 page for appropriate links on support and resources as they continue to become available.

For business related COVID-19 information and resources visit huntsvilleadventures.com

For frequently asked questions or to ask a question on Town Services during COVID-19 visit myhuntsville.ca.