Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Sold At Costco Recalled

Kimberly-Clark announced a product recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, due to the detection of some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes that do not meet the high quality standards.

The recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020 – September 14, 2020. Check your lot number.

No other Cottonelle products are affected by this recall and Flushable Wipes not affected are safe to use.

Some of the affected product could contain the bacterium, Pluralibacter gergovaie, which is a cause of infection in humans, can be an opportunistic pathogen, and is part of the normal intestinal flora. Individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from a serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection. At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.

The product recall is specific to a small percentage of product.

