Cottage A Total Loss After Thursday Night Fire In Torrance

More on this story we first told you about last night.

On Thur. Dec. 10 at 10 p.m., crews from Torrance, Walkers Point, Bala and Milford Bay responded to a cottage fire on East Bay Road in Torrance. Three stations attended with firetrucks and one station responded by boat.

The location made it a challenge for crews to find the fire with trucks, ATVs and a boat, and the cottage was fully involved when crews arrived. About 20 firefighters worked for five hours to stop the blaze and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the structure is a total loss. There is no word yet on a damage estimate. The cottage owner has requested privacy at this time.

With files from Stefan Ottenbrite and Maddie Binning