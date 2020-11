Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Smoked Beef Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/25

ESTÂ 48

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.