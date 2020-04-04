City Of Orillia Contributes $10,000 To The Sharing Place

The City of Orillia is contributing $10,000 of its COVID-19 community assistance funds to the Sharing Place Food Centre to help supply food to the growing number of individuals and families in need during these challenging times.

Orillia Council established an emergency fund of $100,000 on March 20 to be distributed to critical lead service providers on an as-needed basis. The Sharing Place Food Centre is the first request for access to these emergency funds. The funds will help Sharing Place purchase necessary food items to fill its hampers.

“The service provided by the Sharing Place Food Centre is now more important than ever. I want to commend the Sharing Place for quickly adapting its service delivery model and capacity to meet the growing needs of the community during such a difficult time. The City of Orillia is happy to support the essential service being provided by the Sharing Place and its many dedicated volunteers,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The Sharing Place has established a new system of community food distribution that minimizes the potential spread of COVID-19 but still provides over 1,700 people per month with food access. This system includes pre-packed food hampers that are delivered to members of our community who are experiencing food insecurity and to The Lighthouse Soup Kitchen.

“The direct funding of our food purchases is exactly what we need at this time. We are sourcing wholesale purchases of specific items and knowing that we have the funding to make these purchases is essential.” We all know the demand for our essential service will increase over the weeks and months to come, partnering with the City of Orillia to build our capacity and manage this demand is key,” said Chris Peacock, Executive Director of the Sharing Place Food Centre.

The City of Orillia is also helping support the Sharing Place through City staff who have volunteered to deliver food hampers throughout the community. Strict safety measures put in place by the Sharing Place and the City of Orillia are being followed to ensure the safety of volunteers and those receiving the food hampers.

“When we presented this opportunity to help the Sharing Place Food Centre to City of Orillia staff, it took us only a day to schedule several drivers. This was a great opportunity for our staff to give back to the community and help families during a time of great need,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer.