City Launches #OrilliaCares Campaign To Share Community Acts Of Kindness

These are unprecedented times, which call for exceptional acts of kindness.

The City of Orillia has kicked-off a campaign called Orillia Cares. The online campaign encourages people to post positive and uplifting stories about acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic on social media using the hashtag #OrilliaCares. This campaign provides an opportunity to share positive stories and socially connect in a time when we must physically distance.

“We have heard wonderful stories in the community where businesses, groups and individuals have gone above and beyond to help someone during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important during these challenging times to share the good news stories as well. Let’s shine a light on the positive stories that demonstrate just how resilient the human spirit is and why Orillia is known to be such a caring, philanthropic community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Here is how to participate in #OrilliaCares:

Using Facebook: Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @cityorillia. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.

Using Twitter: Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @cityoforillia. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.

Using Instagram: Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @orilliaprc. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.

Email: Share your story and photos by emailing parks@orillia.ca.



Remember, everyone in Orillia needs to practice social/physical distancing and good hygienic practices at all times. You must do the following:

Practice social/physical distancing of at least two metres (six feet)

Frequently wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cough or sneeze into your arm

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any symptoms, self-monitor and self-isolate and contact a healthcare professional if symptoms persist

If you have travelled recently, ensure you self-isolate for 14 days

If you have, or suspect you have COVID-19, complete a self-assessment, contact your local healthcare provider or visit a local assessment centre. Do not visit your local doctor or emergency room.

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19.

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 updates from the SMDHU visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus