City Launches #OrilliaCares Campaign To Share Community Acts Of Kindness

These are unprecedented times, which call for exceptional acts of kindness.
The City of Orillia has kicked-off a campaign called Orillia Cares. The online campaign encourages people to post positive and uplifting stories about acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic on social media using the hashtag #OrilliaCares. This campaign provides an opportunity to share positive stories and socially connect in a time when we must physically distance.
“We have heard wonderful stories in the community where businesses, groups and individuals have gone above and beyond to help someone during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important during these challenging times to share the good news stories as well. Let’s shine a light on the positive stories that demonstrate just how resilient the human spirit is and why Orillia is known to be such a caring, philanthropic community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.
Here is how to participate in #OrilliaCares:
- Using Facebook:
- Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @cityorillia. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.
- Using Twitter:
- Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @cityoforillia. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.
- Using Instagram:
- Share your story using the hashtag #OrilliaCares and tag @orilliaprc. In your post make sure to tag three other people (friends, family etc.), encouraging them to post their stories as well.
- Email:
- Share your story and photos by emailing parks@orillia.ca.
Remember, everyone in Orillia needs to practice social/physical distancing and good hygienic practices at all times. You must do the following:
- Practice social/physical distancing of at least two metres (six feet)
- Frequently wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cough or sneeze into your arm
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Stay home if you are sick
- If you have any symptoms, self-monitor and self-isolate and contact a healthcare professional if symptoms persist
- If you have travelled recently, ensure you self-isolate for 14 days
- If you have, or suspect you have COVID-19, complete a self-assessment, contact your local healthcare provider or visit a local assessment centre. Do not visit your local doctor or emergency room.
For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19.
For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/
For COVID-19 updates from the SMDHU visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus