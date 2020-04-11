Circle K Invites Canadians To Pay It Forward

Following March 19th’s offer of free coffee and tea to healthcare workers and first responders, to which Polar Pop was later added, Circle K is launching today a new initiative to recognize all those who are keeping our communities going and help us get through the crisis, the ones we call our hard working heroes. This initiative is moved by a desire to pay it forward.

“Circle K’s Little Thank Yous” will highlight the contribution of all the workers providing essential services: truck drivers, delivery drivers, volunteers, convenience store employees, etc. Available on the company’s mobile application and microsite, the initiative will give Canadians the opportunity to say thank you to these important people by sending them a virtual coupon redeemable for a free drink (coffee, tea, Polar Pop, Froster or Favourites water) or snack (Favourites nuts or chips).

The process for “Circle K’s Little Thank Yous” is simple:

The person visits Circle K’s application or website and enters the contact information of the person to whom they wish to send the thank you. The person receives a text message from Circle K with a clickable link to redeem a free product from the available options.

The products must be claimed in store and the offer will remain valid for 14 days (each virtual coupon has an expiry date).

The offer is also available in participating Couche-Tard stores across the country.

The company is launching this special initiative to build stronger bonds between Canadians in these difficult times, when recognizing each other is precious and much appreciated.

Click Here for the website