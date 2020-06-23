Charge Laid After A By-Law Officer Was Assaulted In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP were contacted (June 21, 2020 at 11:30 pm) by a By-Law officer. The By-Law officer was investigating a noise complainant on Houston Lane in Seguin Township when the occupant of the home assaulted the officer. OPP attended the residence.

As a result of further investigation, Derek Haines, age 50 of Seguin Township, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2020.