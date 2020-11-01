Certain Isagenix Isalean Bars May Be Unsafe Due To Over Fortification Of Vitamins

Isagenix International is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean Bars from the marketplace due to over fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives. Recalled products Brand Product Size UPC Codes Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp 65 g (x10 bars) 380602471 (box)

380602470 (per bar) Lot 013900420

EXP AL/2021 Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch 65 g (x10 bars) 380602469 (box)

380602468 (per bar) Lot 023900120

EXP JL/2021

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.