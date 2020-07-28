Cash Stolen From A Gravenhurst Wharf Business

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police OPP are investigating a break and enter to a business located at the Gravenhurst Wharf that occurred overnight on July 22, 2020. Unknown thieves made off with a quantity of cash.

It is unknown the name of the business or how much cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.