On Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to a break and enter at an address in Muskoka Lakes Township. The homeowner was present and scared the suspect away.

The OPP Canine unit along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended and located the suspect a short distance away.

Police have charged 24 year-old Rylan Carnegie of Newmarket, with Break and Enter and Mischief he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 21, 2020.