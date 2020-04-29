Canadians Share Their Favourite Muskoka Restaurants for #TakeoutDay

Earlier this month we wrote about #TakeOutDay, a nationwide effort to help our favourite local restaurants by ordering takeout.

Restaurants Canada says that the country has lost 800,000 food industry jobs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and that nearly one in 10 restaurants have already closed nationwide. By ordering takeout, we can help our favourite restaurants stay in business.

The national campaign was started by Canada Takeout in an effort to help Canada’s hard-hit food industry and is now being co-signed by celebrities, chefs, and notable Canadians nationwide.

This week I ordered takeout from Muskoka Beer Spa, they’re offering pizza from Pie Muskoka, beer & food from Clear Lake Brewing, and several other local items. Another one of my personal favourites is main St. Delacatassen in Bracebridge, who currently have takeout available. Yes, there is one butter tart missing! 😜

This week we talked to a few notable Canadians about their favourite takeout spots in the Muskoka region.

Have a fav you’d like to share? Please leave a comment or tag us on social media!

Join Canadians across the country as we support our restaurants and the people they employ. Take a break from cooking and order from your favourite local!

For more information on how you can help, visit CanadaTakeout.com.