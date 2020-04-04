Canadian Tire Stores In Ontario Restricted To eCommerce And Curbside Pick Up

In accordance with new COVID-19 measures announced Friday by the Ontario government, Canadian Tire will limit its 203 Canadian Tire stores in the province to serving customers only through Curbside Pick Up or eCommerce home delivery. This will be effective from close of business on Saturday, April 4, for a minimum of 14 days. Canadian Tire Auto Service Centres and Gas+ locations in Ontario will continue to operate.

“We are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While Ontarians will not be permitted to shop in store, our customers will still be able to access many of the essential products they need online and can choose either Ship to Home or our newly launched Curbside Pick Up,” said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation.

Canadian Tire stores in all other provinces remain open to the public and will continue to operate with reduced hours. To see the precautions we are taking to support the safety and well-being of employees and customers, please visit corp.canadiantire.ca/COVID19.