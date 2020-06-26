Call To Police Leads To Seize Of Drugs And Stolen Property In Georgian Bay

On June 23, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a threatening complaint at the gas and convenience store strip mall parking lot on Lone Pine Road, Georgian Bay Township. Police commenced an investigation into the complaint which lead them to speak with a person found within a 26′ camper trailer and pickup truck combination parked in the parking lot.

Through investigation a quantity of street drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the pickup truck leading to the arrest of an occupant of the trailer. Investigators with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment through investigation learned that the camper trailer was stolen and a total of $7,045.00 of Canadian currency along with over 450 Methamphetamine tablets and Cocaine was seized from within the pickup truck.

Charged in connection to this investigation is Raymond Duncan Romain 45 years of Rayside-Balfour Ontario with the following offences-

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused was held in custody to appear before a video bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.