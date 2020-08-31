Call 911 If You Suspect An Overdose – You Could Help Save A Life

The Ontario Provincial Police joins individuals and organizations worldwide to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, held each year on August 31.

Observers of an overdose may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement. To encourage people to seek life-saving assistance, the OPP is reminding citizens of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA). In 2019, the OPP created posters, information cards and community safety videos to help educate the public and community agencies. These resources as well as other additional information about the GSDOA can be found by visiting: www.opp.ca/overdose and OPP social media accounts.

The OPP is upholding its commitment to the Ontario Mobilization and Engagement Model of Community Policing and is using a collaborative approach to help disseminate this public awareness campaign. Numerous OPP detachments are partnering with other organizations in their community to help the OPP better connect with those directly impacted by this Act.

The GSDOA does provide protection against charges for:

· Possessing drugs for your own use

· Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge

The GSDOA does not provide protection against charges for:

· Trafficking illegal drugs

· Offences other than drug possession

· Any outstanding arrest warrants

· Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession

Opioid overdoses continue to claim the lives of thousands of people across Ontario and Canada. The statistics and numbers below do not capture the profound distress being felt by those impacted.

Facts: