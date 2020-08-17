Buy A Burger On Thursday And Help Canadians Living With Multiple Sclerosis

To prioritize the safety of Canadians, A&W Canada is launching the first-ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 20 th , where $2 from every Teen Burger ® sold across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada .

On this day, Canadians from coast-to-coast can eat good food while making a difference for those living with MS by safely purchasing a Teen Burger® through any of the following methods:

A&W Mobile Ordering: Order a Teen Burger ® ahead and prepay using A&W’s mobile app. Simply choose a location that is convenient and select drive-thru or front door pickup (where available).

Order a Teen Burger ahead and prepay using A&W’s mobile app. Simply choose a location that is convenient and select drive-thru or front door pickup (where available). Drive-Thru: A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open, with the option to order as normal at the window, or order ahead using A&W’s mobile app for contactless payment.

A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open, with the option to order as normal at the window, or order ahead using A&W’s mobile app for contactless payment. Delivery: Teen Burgers® will be delivered through A&W’s third-party delivery partners, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. Select A&W partners offer contactless delivery options. Delivery partners vary from restaurant to restaurant.

A&W Canada hopes to raise more than $1 million for the MS Society through this year’s campaign, bringing the campaign total to more than $16 million raised in support of Canadians affected by MS. This initiative is close to the hearts of A&W Canada and wouldn’t be possible without the passion and unwavering support of A&W franchisees, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this year’s campaign supports the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS.

Don’t want to wait until August 20th to make a difference? From now through Thursday, guests can raise funds by choosing to round-up their bill with any purchase, making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or when ordering through A&W’s mobile app. New this year, donations can also be made directly through the A&W mobile ordering app.