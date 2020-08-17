Buy A Burger On Thursday And Help Canadians Living With Multiple Sclerosis

A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day this Thursday, August 20, to the MS Society of Canada
Calling all burger fans! This Thursday, A&W Canada, the MS Society of Canada and Burgers to Beat MS Team Captain, Christine Sinclair, two-time Olympic medalist, all-time leading scorer in international women’s soccer and Canadian women’s national soccer team captain, are celebrating the 12th annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign and rallying Canadians to raise awareness and much-needed funds to help those living with multiple sclerosis (MS).
To prioritize the safety of Canadians, A&W Canada is launching the first-ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 20th, where $2 from every Teen Burger® sold across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada.
On this day, Canadians from coast-to-coast can eat good food while making a difference for those living with MS by safely purchasing a Teen Burger® through any of the following methods:
- A&W Mobile Ordering: Order a Teen Burger® ahead and prepay using A&W’s mobile app. Simply choose a location that is convenient and select drive-thru or front door pickup (where available).
- Drive-Thru: A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open, with the option to order as normal at the window, or order ahead using A&W’s mobile app for contactless payment.
- Delivery: Teen Burgers® will be delivered through A&W’s third-party delivery partners, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. Select A&W partners offer contactless delivery options. Delivery partners vary from restaurant to restaurant.
A&W Canada hopes to raise more than $1 million for the MS Society through this year’s campaign, bringing the campaign total to more than $16 million raised in support of Canadians affected by MS. This initiative is close to the hearts of A&W Canada and wouldn’t be possible without the passion and unwavering support of A&W franchisees, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this year’s campaign supports the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS.
Don’t want to wait until August 20th to make a difference? From now through Thursday, guests can raise funds by choosing to round-up their bill with any purchase, making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or when ordering through A&W’s mobile app. New this year, donations can also be made directly through the A&W mobile ordering app.