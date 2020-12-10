Business Robbed At Gun Point In The Township Of Dysart et al

Haliburton Highlands OPP responded (Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm) to a robbery at a business on Highland Street in the Township of Dysart et al.

OPP say two unknown masked suspects entered the business armed with a firearm. The suspects demanded and received narcotics, then fled the scene. The employees were not injured.

The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine, Emergency Response Unit (ERT) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were called to assist.

The incident is still under investigation and further information will be released when available.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects’ identity to contact the Haliburton Highlands Detachment at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).