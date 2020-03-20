Brief Strong Wind Gusts Possible Today

Special weather statement continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

A strong cold front will sweep across the region today preceded by a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The band will affect areas near Georgian Bay in the late morning or around noon, then move rapidly eastward to reach eastern Ontario in the mid afternoon.

Winds gusts near or in excess of 90 km/h will be possible in some areas as the band moves through. Given that the showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered, strong wind gusts will only affect some areas.

Where these strong winds develop, local power outages will be possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Strong wind gusts on the way today.

Strong northwesterly winds are forecast to develop near noon today in the wake of a strong cold front. Wind gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h are expected, particularly near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Winds are forecast to ease by early this evening.