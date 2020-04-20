Bracebridge Resident Faces Impaired Driving And Drug Charges

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Bracebridge OPP were patrolling area roads on Saturday April 18, 2020 and at 12:00 p.m. and noticed a vehicle leaving an area closed to public. Officers conducted a traffic stop to investigate the circumstances and subsequently arrested and charged 29 year-old Roslynd Brown of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired by Drug, Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid) and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. She will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 30, 2020 to answer to her charges.

The passenger in the vehicle, 40 year-old David Roche of Bracebridge, was also charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid), Possession of a Schedule III Substance  as well as Failing to Comply with Probation. He will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 30, 2020 to answer to his charges.

