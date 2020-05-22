Bracebridge OPP Recover A Sea-Doo, Trailers And Five Yamaha Motorcycles

Bracebridge OPP and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit have been investigating the theft of several high-end items valued at approximately $40,000 in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge including a Sea-doo, trailers and five Yamaha motorcycles. On May 21, 2020, officers executed a warrant at an address in Innisfil and recovered the stolen property with the exception of two of the Yamaha motorcycles.

Police arrested and charged 23 year-old James Hamilton of Innisfil, with the following:

Break and Enter

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 X 4

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 X 2

Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle X 4

Theft Over $5000 X 3

Theft Under $5000 X 2

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

He was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing on May 22, 2020.

Police have also charged 30 year-old Nathan Silvestri of Innisfil, with three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 28, 2020 to answer to his charges. Furthermore, 28 year-old Randy Buckley of Innisfil, has been charged with one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21, 2020 to answer to his charge.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000