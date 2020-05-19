Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Saturday

On Saturday May 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a driver about the driving behaviour of a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

OPP located the involved vehicle that had pulled into a service station and as a result into their investigation, arrested and charged 50 year-old Gavin Murray of Bracebridge, with Operation While Impaired and Over 80 CC320.14. He will appear in Bracebridge Court on July 7, 2020 to answer to his charges. His vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.