Bracebridge COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Accepting Applications For Second Intake

The Town of Bracebridge is now accepting a second intake of applications for the town’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund (CRF).

As part of the municipality’s efforts to support the community during this time, the Town of Bracebridge created the COVID-19 CRF, which provides grants to impacted organizations in specific areas. The Committee Review Panel reviewed the first intake of applications and distributed funds to four community organizations to assist with COVID related needs.

The CRF, in the amount of $40,000, was established and passed by Council at their meeting on April 22. An initial intake period went to May 8. A balance of the initial $40,000 still remains and a second intake for applications is now open. Applications will be received until July 24 at 4:30 p.m.

“This is a difficult time for everyone and the Town wants residents to know that we are here to support them. The Community Relief Fund is a way for the Town to contribute and support organizations so that they can continue to do their work,” said Mayor Smith.

The CRF is used to invest in programs that meet the identified community needs resulting from the COVID19 pandemic, build community capacity to support those impacted, and support the Town of Bracebridge’s Community-Based Strategic Plan 2018-2028, specifically the themes of Community Wellness and Cultural Vitality and Governance and Civic Engagement.

The following groups and organizations are eligible for funding through the CRF:

Incorporated not-for-profit organizations;

Registered charities;

Community associations;

Unincorporated groups with not-for-profit goals and governance structure;

Creation and presentation artists and collectives; and

Other groups or organizations with programming that meets the intent of the Fund, at the discretion of the Review Panel.

As listed in the Terms of Reference, please note that funded activities must take place within the Town of Bracebridge, and that meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee that the organization will get funding.

Application Forms, along with further information about the Community Relief Fund, are accessible through the Town’s COVID-19 Information page, and the Town’s Engage Bracebridge platform.