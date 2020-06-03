Bracebridge BIA Cancels Summer Events Including Midnight Madness

The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) has cancelled their downtown events for the 2020 summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BIA board of directors announced the cancellation of their downtown festivals to the public on June 1 before issuing a statement to the media on June 2. The events affected include the Father’s Day Car Show, Canada Day downtown activities and the annual Midnight Madness Street Festival. BIA Chair Lindsay Alexander said that the extended state of emergency along with the current social distancing rules and the ban on gatherings made them realize it wouldn’t be possible to host their usual summer events.

“Although we had kept our hopes up in the past few months that our events could still occur, it had become clear at our last meeting it was going to be impossible given the current situation with COVID-19 to ensure our visitors, volunteers and shop keepers could [remain] safe,” Alexander said.

Despite the disappointing news, the BIA feels optimistic that the downtown summer events will be back for 2021, according to the statement.

“The summer is going to look different, but for now, our focus will be on helping our local [businesses] get back on their feet,” said Tracy Larkman, administrative coordinator for the BIA. “The downtown is slowly re-opening and supporting local is more important than ever.”

For more information on cancellations, visit the Bracebridge BIA website or call 705-646-5590.