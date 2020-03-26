Bracebridge Announces Closure Of Playground Equipment And Skate Park

The Town of Bracebridge is taking further steps in order to protect the public with the immediate closure of Town playground equipment and the Skate Park. The Town would like to remind people of the need for social distancing during this emergency while using parks, open spaces, sport courts, ball fields, dog park, picnic shelters and other areas where it can be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing guidelines. Town staff are posting signs at all locations throughout the community advising people to refrain from using these areas until further notice. Examples of the signs are attached as Appendix “A”.

The Town recognizes that outdoor activity and exercise is important during this difficult uncertain time. As the Town would encourage residents to enjoy nature responsibly during the COVID-19 crisis, we would also like to remind residents that Town trail conditions are currently unsafe due to extremely icy conditions and regular seasonal flooding. Users are encouraged to stay off the trails until conditions improve.

In public areas where there are currently no restrictions in place, we encourage all users to follow these guidelines:

• Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms or feeling unwell;

• Maintain physical distance of at least 2 metres at all times;

• If 2 metres is not possible, users should depart the area immediately;

• If using trails, warn other users of your presence and allow for appropriate passing distance;

• Please take your garbage home as Town garbage cans are not sanitized;

• Refrain from using benches and other public amenities during this time;

• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces if needed; and

• Wash your hands immediately when you return home.

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly. The Town will continually update its website at www.bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.