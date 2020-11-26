Bracebridge And Huntsville OPP Kick Off Annual Festive RIDE Campaign Today

Bracebridge and Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police are kicking off the annual Festive RIDE campaign today, Nov. 26. The Festive RIDE campaign is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.

Members of the public are key in the effort to reduce impaired driving as their tips and information are responsible for many impaired driving arrests. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device.

The Festive Ride campaign begins today and ends on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021 at midnight.