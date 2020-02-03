-2.8 C
Home Education BMLSS Students Help Make Bracebridge More Accessible

BMLSS Students Help Make Bracebridge More Accessible

By
Muskoka411 Staff
In partnership with the Town of Bracebridge and Bracebridge Business Improvement Association, a Grade 11 construction technology class at Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) recently launched the New Access Ramp Program to remove barriers for individuals in the Bracebridge community.

Over the past several weeks, the class has worked  hard to design and build 20 access ramps. These ramps  will be donated to several downtown businesses to help those with mobility issues gain access to businesses they could not access before.

The ramps would not be possible without donated materials from RONA and JSW Manufacturing.

