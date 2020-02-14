Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Continue This Morning

Extreme cold warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Bitterly cold wind chills near -35 are expected early this morning.

Temperatures should rise later this morning.

Some areas in Eastern Ontario may experience these wind chills again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.