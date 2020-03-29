Be Prepared For Heavy Rain Today

Rainfall warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to develop early this morning and continue through most of the day. Embedded thunderstorms are likely to accompany the rain at times. Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are likely, with the highest amounts expected where thunderstorms occur.

The ground in the area remains partially frozen. Since frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb rainfall, winter criteria thresholds of 25 mm with 24 hours is being used for this Rainfall Warning.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Heavy rainfall expected today.

Rain, heavy at times, and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move eastward today. Total rainfall amounts could exceed 25 mm in very localized areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain in thunderstorms.

There is considerable uncertainty regarding where the highest rainfall amounts will occur. Rainfall Warnings with the criteria of 25 mm within 24 hours where the ground remains frozen may be required.