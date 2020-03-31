Assessment Centres In Muskoka – What You Need To Know

Two COVID-19 Assessment Centres will open in Muskoka on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Patient access to the Assessment Centres is by appointment only Monday through Friday, by referral from a health care provider. The Assessment Centres are not open for walk-in visits. The centres are located in Bracebridge at the Rotary Centre for Youth at 131 Wellington Street and in Huntsville at Building B of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital campus, located on the right hand side of 100 Frank Miller Drive, as you approach the hospital behind the Howland Building.

“It is important to note that, presently, there are a limited number of test kits in Muskoka. Not everyone who comes to the assessment centre will be tested” says Dr. Melanie Mar. “Testing is not available to patients on request, but based on the most up to date guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, and the healthcare professional’s assessment.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you must first seek guidance from your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner as to whether you should attend the centre. If it is determined you need to attend, your healthcare provider’s office will book an appointment for you.

If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, you can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario (1-866-767-0000), the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (705-721-7520) or access the Ministry of Health’s Self Assessment Tool. Following one of those steps, if you have been advised to attend a COVID-19 Assessment Centre, you can call 1-888-383-7009, between 9:00a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to book an appointment.

“For the safety of our staff and patients, it is crucial that the process to access an Assessment Centre is followed” states Dr. Keith Cross, “and that the public continue to monitor and review recommendations from Public Health and the Ministry of Health regularly.”

As a reminder to the general public, stay home, stay safe.

The centres have been established in partnership with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Algonquin Family Health Team, Cottage Country Family Health Team, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, North Muskoka Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, Muskoka Paramedic Services and The District Municipality of Muskoka.

For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting Muskoka, and details regarding access to the Muskoka Assessment Centre locations, please visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.