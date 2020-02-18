As CN Gets Back On Track, Muskoka Can Expect More Train Traffic

CN Rail and VIA Rail continues to experience blockades on its Eastern Canadian network and are continuing to service their customers where possible. Over the coming days as CN coordinate detours to move customer goods, there may be an increased volume in train traffic in the Muskoka Region as a result.

Safety remains a core value at CN and they are working to ensure  operations remain safe for residents, motorists and employees.

Contact CN’s Public Inquiry Line at 1-888-888-5909 or at contact@cn.ca. CN Police can also be reached at 1-800-465-9239.

