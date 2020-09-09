Annual Fall Maintenance Program Underway In Gravenhurst

With fall right around the corner, the Town’s Parks staff are preparing for the changing season and sharing a friendly reminder to residents and visitors that they will begin their fall maintenance program next week, which includes removing swim delineators (buoy lines) from the various beaches. The Town has six (6) beaches that have designated swim areas delineated by a series of buoys:

• Franklin Beach

• Lorne Street Beach

• Muskoka Beach

• Muskoka Bay Park

• Gull Lake Rotary Park

• Bass Lake Park

Swim delineators (buoys lines) provide a dual purpose, as they are intended to provide a clear delineation for a safe zone for swimmers as well as provide a separation between a designated swim area and watercraft. Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution should they choose to continue to use the Town’s beaches once the swim delineators have been removed. Other swim safety equipment, including the reaching poles and life rings, will also be removed from the beach area for the season. Safety signage and COVID-19 protocols reminding residents / visitors to use beach at own risk and practice safe distancing will remain in place.

Additionally, the Town’s Parks staff are sharing a friendly reminder that the Muskoka Wharf Splash Pad will close for the season effective Monday, September 14th, as crews prepare to winterize the amenity for the colder months.

It may have been a shortened season due to COVID-19 and the associated Provincially-directed closures of recreational amenities, but we thank everyone for their patience over the summer and trust that the Town’s recently revitalized Splash Pad will continue to be a popular attraction for residents and visitors next summer when it re-opens next June!