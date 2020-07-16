An Employee At Fabricare Cleaning Centre In Gravenhurst Was Assaulted

On Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to the Fabricare Cleaning Centre in Gravenhurst after an employee was assaulted by a man who had attended the business. The employee acknowledged that the man was not a patron and asked him to leave, the man took a bottle of sanitizer and threw it outside causing the employee to have to pick it up. During that interaction, the man was alleged to have assaulted the employee.

Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 30 year-old Travis Gostick of Gravenhurst, with Assault and Theft Under $5000 . He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 22, 2020 to answer to his charges.