Almaguin Highlands OPP Are Searching For Break And Enter Suspects

On Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a break enter and theft to a So-Ho-Mish Road home.

Police investigation revealed that unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole a black and red Honda generator and a metal rust-coloured beach comber. The total value of the stolen items is about $500.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.