Algonquin Pines—Muskoka’s Newest Camping, RV And Glamping Will Be Open This Spring

This spring Algonquin Pines—Muskoka’s newest camping, RV and glamping establishment—will be open to the public. Formerly Algonquin Trails Camping Resort, the business will be ramping up occupancy and services in 2020 under new management. Located at the midpoint between Huntsville and Algonquin Park at the intersection of Highway 60 and 35, Algonquin Pines is nestled within the towering pines that define this iconic region. The campground offers a variety of amenities for campers and glampers eager to explore everything Muskoka has to offer, including water and electrical sites, a heated pool, park store, refurbished comfort stations, volleyball court, mini-putt, children’s playground and more.

The property has been operating as a campground since the 1970’s, but with lower occupancy in recent years it has become a hidden gem for visitors to the region. “As soon as you get out of your car there’s this immediate ‘wow’ factor,” says Stephanie Ott. “We just couldn’t believe there was any availability at a place like this, because this is exactly what you imagine when you picture the Canadian outdoors.” Love for the property led to the campground being purchased this spring by Chance, Michelle, Brandon and Stephanie Ott; young entrepreneurs and outdoor enthusiasts excited to start a new adventure in this beautiful region. “We always wanted to run our own business, but we never thought we would be able to combine that with our passion for camping and the outdoors,” Chance says. “It really is a dream come true,” adds Michelle.

Lifelong campers and the children of entrepreneurs the Ott’s hope to bring a revived sense of family, community and a love for nature to this scenic corner of Muskoka. “To us camping is all about reconnecting with what’s most important, spending time with friends and family and enjoying nature,” says Michelle. By increasing occupancy and adding new experiences like live music and community bonfires Algonquin Pines hopes to create lifelong memories for couples and families. “These days people have less and less time, so we just want to create a space where people can interact, relax and explore.”

The Ott’s are particularly excited to add glamping to the list of experiences available at Algonquin Pines. Glamping tents (short for glamorous camping) are luxury canvas tents on raised decks that come furnished with electric heaters, full beds, mattresses, optional linen service and more. “Not everyone grew up camping, and not everyone has the space to store a trailer and camping gear. With furnished glamping tents even someone living in a condo with no camping experience can head up north and enjoy the best parts of this great country,” Brandon says.

Asked if they have big plans for the future, Chance laughs. “Today we’re just focused on delighting our customers, making sure they have a great experience that leaves them eager to come to back,” he says. “As for tomorrow; weddings? Winter camping? The sky really is the limit when you operate in a place like this.”

Visit www.algonquinpines.ca, call 705-635-1262, or follow Algonquin Pines on social media to learn more.