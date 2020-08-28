A Stolen Vehicle Was Involved In A Collision And OPP Are Looking For Suspects

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from an address on Peters Rd., Huntsville. Police say sometime after 10:00 p.m. on the 26th of August 2020, unknown suspect(s) drove off in the stolen car from the Peters Rd. address.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2006 Buick Allure four door sedan, black in colour.

At 1:20 a.m. on the 27th of August 2020, the stolen car was involved in a collision at the traffic circle on Talyor Rd., Bracebridge. Prior to Police arriving at the collision scene the occupant(s) of the stolen car fled the area leaving the car behind. Police searched the area for occupant(s) but the search was unsuccessful.

The investigations into this theft and the motor vehicle collision are ongoing. If you have any information about these occurrences please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.