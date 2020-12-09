A Muskoka Paramedic Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

A paramedic of Muskoka Paramedic Services has tested positive for COVID-19. The paramedic is recovering at home with symptoms and is self-isolating for a 14-day period. At this time, the case is believed to be from close contact, and not related to interaction with a patient or another staff member.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is assisting with contact tracing and considers the risk to other staff and the community to be low. Out of an abundance of precaution, two additional paramedics are self-isolating after a short period of close contact with the COVID positive staff member.

“The District continues to work closely with Public Health to ensure the safety our paramedics and the patients that they serve,” said District Chair John Klinck. “Our thoughts are with our valued staff members, and we thank all our staff for continuing to go the extra mile, day after day as we work together to beat this terrible virus.”

“Our paramedics remain focused on safely providing excellent care to patients and continuing to meet the needs of the community throughout this pandemic. All paramedic staff wear personal protective equipment and adhere to rigorous infection prevention and control practices to ensure the safety of themselves, fellow staff, patients and the community,” said Jeff McWilliam, Chief, Paramedic Services and Emergency Planning with the District of Muskoka.

Regular updates will be provided to staff and the community.