A Message From Muskoka’s Mayors And The District Chair To All Residents

Dear Friends and Neighbours,
This global pandemic is affecting all of our lives in ways that none of us could have imagined. It is our hope that this writing finds each of you and your families well and committed to continuing the great work you have all been doing in fighting the spread of this insidious virus. Through your efforts, our Muskoka communities have remained relatively safe and healthy compared to so many others.
We are all so very thankful for our frontline healthcare professionals, first responders and essential goods and services providers that are keeping us safe and ensuring that our necessities of life continue to be available in these times of uncertainty. They are our heroes!
We must remain positive and continue to be vigilant by following the advice and direction of both our Federal and Provincial leaders as well as their respective public health experts.
Together, we are making a difference!
Let us remind ourselves that all our residents – both year round and seasonal – are valued, and recognize that we share a long tradition of coming together to support one another.
Now is not the time for divisive attitudes or the propagation of negative “us versus them” social commentary relative to seasonal versus permanent residents. For that type of behaviour is counter-intuitive to our Canadian values and falls far short of reflecting the sentiment of the vast majority of Muskoka residents. We are all in this together.
As our higher authorities begin to turn their attention to the next steps in the transition to a new normal, may each of us commit to following the existing guidelines and directives relative to our own personal actions and activities. Should you elect to either leave or come to Muskoka you must:
– purchase provisions in advance and self-quarantine as appropriate,
– self-isolate and limit all public interaction,
– do not congregate in groups,
– practice social (physical) distancing measures,
– wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face and mouth,
– consider face coverings.
Now is not the time to forsake our efforts to date. All the experts suggest that continued diligence in the short term will facilitate favourable long term results.
May you all be safe!
Respectfully,
In response to this letter from the mayors. This is not negative “us versus them”. I agree. “We” are all in this together….that is why, at these times, we – all of us should stay home! If seasonal residents come north and continue to come north it’s because for them it’s about “me”…not “we”. I want my family and myself to be healthy and alive in order to “share that long time tradition of coming together”. Yes Muskoka and surrounding areas has stayed relatively Covid-19 free. The only way to keep it that way is for everyone to stay at their primary residents.
Cottagers feel entitled to come up and do whatever they want because they pay the majority of very high taxes for very few services. Do they also pay $2,400/year for water and sewer like the residents in town? Nope.
Cottagers could be next.
If you are not connected (cottagers or otherwise) and get an unexpected letter from the District, like many already have recently, make sure you are sitting down.
Mayor Smith said the District’s water and sewer cost is “UNSUSTAINABLE”, “ALARMING”, “UNACCEPTABLE”, “people are struggling to pay their bills”. Capital costs are “incredible”. “Per user cost of capital I can’t imagine is even close to anybody else”. This was all before Covid-19 hit residents. Muskoka Lakes Mayor Harding laughed at the cost. He is on the lake so doesn’t pay water and sewer, so far.
Cottagers should consider themselves lucky to avoid, so far, the District’s exorbitant cost services.
Cottagers get FREE, unlimited municipal water at filling stations. Residents are forced to pay $200/month. $100/month even if they are away and have ZERO usage.
The District is desperate to get more people paying their exorbitant cost for services even though there is nothing wrong with resident’s existing, much cheaper, independent services. They admitted on TV to illegally attempting to force people to hook up. They are that desperate. They are trying to force people to hook up again right now.
Cottagers could be next. That would explain why many of the water and sewer plants are only at 25-50% capacity. They are designed to handle the cottagers.
Julie Stevens (finance) admitted Muskoka is the highest cost in Ontario for water and sewer. $42,000 to hookup typically compared to $12,000 for comparable communities.
If Muskoka has a cash cow of cottagers why are taxes so high? Because the District blows 10s of millions every year on mostly little, toy water and sewer plants. 18 in total!!
Search “Oppose Bracebridge Sewers” for documentation on the website including video of the massive cost discussion at District of Muskoka Council.
I pay $2k a year for a small cottage near baysville. I have no municipal or sewer water services, bring my own drinking water and maintain my own road. I drop an average of two bags of garbage a month at the baysville dump, and previously bought most of my supplies at the baysville gas station.
Please dont be so entitled and selfish in your lecturies. Refrain from lumping us all together in one lot.
So you pay much less in tax than residents in town pay just for water and sewer!!
That is the point. Cottagers are getting off easy.
If you ask most of them they think they are hard done by because of the tax they pay for the little services they get. They have no idea.
If you take a typical property tax amount on a $400K property in town and add the $2,400/year for water and sewer it’s actually cheaper to live on the lake in Muskoka at a million dollar cottage than in town in many cases. How bad is that? Most cottagers are not aware of that. They are the ones getting off easy.