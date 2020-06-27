A High School Baseball Academy Is Coming To Muskoka In September Of 2021

Dear Perspective Muskoka Outlaw:

I am writing to you today to inform you of an extremely exciting program that will be calling Bracebridge, Muskoka home starting in September of 2021.

The Muskoka Outlaws is a high school baseball academy that will provide a unique opportunity to high school aged baseball players throughout our province (and the rest of Canada). The program will strive to ensure players find success both on and off the field, while preparing them to pursue baseball at the post secondary level.

The program will feature a baseball focussed schedule that will include: six-eight showcase tournaments in the USA, a 10-day (two tournament) trip to Florida, training five days a week, a nutritional program and so much more. This will not interfere with your summer baseball program. The Muskoka Outlaws program operates from September – June.

Players from all over Ontario (and Canada) who are relocating to Bracebridge for this opportunity will be billeting with local families. Our billet families will be carefully screened and matched specifically with individual players to ensure players feel at home.

It should also be noted that the Muskoka Outlaws are not a program that is being put together to compete with several great organizations in the city. The Outlaws will not be competing in any leagues throughout Ontario. The Outlaws program was designed following the “High School Academy” model that has seen tremendous success on the west coast.

Our coach will be in the area from July 6th – 10th and would love to meet with any players who have any interest in this program.

This is a great opportunity for baseball players throughout our province, and we are excited to get started.

I encourage anyone with any questions or any interested players to contact me at the information below.

Yours in Baseball,

Joe Hickes

Team President, Muskoka Outlaws

muskokaoutlaws@gmail.com

705-349-1633 (call or texts welcome)