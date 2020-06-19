A 73-Year-Old Resident Has Been Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving by Drug after a call from a concerned citizen in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

In the early hours on June 16, 2020, Orillia OPP received a call reporting that a male was driving and that it was suspected that he was under the influence of drugs. A detailed description was given and police located the vehicle, a short time later, driving northbound on Highway 11 in Orillia. The vehicle was stopped and an impaired driving investigation ensued.

Leslie Gomes, age 73, of Orillia was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on August 11, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.