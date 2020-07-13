A 16-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Impaired Driving

On July 11, 2020 at 2:23 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP were conducting a RIDE check point on Fieldside Road, near Allenford Road in South Bruce Peninsula.

Police observed a vehicle that appeared to be avoiding this check point, so they initiated a traffic stop to check on the sobriety of the driver. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed the approved roadside screening device test. The driver was arrested for being impaired while operating a motor vehicle and transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton for a breath test. The results of the breath test were over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 16 year old G1 (novice) driver, from Allenford, with operation of motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and operation of motor vehicle while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused had their drivers licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and will be impounded for 7 days.

The accused has been released on a Youth Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound in September of 2020.