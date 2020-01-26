83-Year-Old Male Arrested For Indecent Act And Voyeurism

On Thursday January 23, 2020 10:30 p.m., Orillia OPP responded to a report of an indecent act at an address in the north end of the city. A concerned neighbour had spotted an elderly male looking in a window and called police. The male fled the scene but not before the thoughtful neighbour could get a detailed description.

Responding officers located a male a short distance away and were able to positively identify the male as the suspect. Through thorough investigation, police have charged 83 year old, Ronald Leyzack, of Severn Township with numerous criminal offences, including

Indecent Act – Public Place

Indecent Exposure to a person under 16 years of age

Voyeurism

Criminal Harassment

4 counts of Trespassing at Night

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on January 27, 2020.

Police are asking anyone who has seen similar suspicious activity, or who has information regarding this occurrence, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00