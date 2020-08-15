3 Guys And A Stove Re-Opens With Amazing Community Support

On Sunday, August 9, Simcoe-Muskoka Public Health alerted owner-chef Jeff Suddaby that a customer who dined at the restaurant a week earlier was confirmed to have COVID-19. Suddaby immediately closed the restaurant in the interest of employee and customer safety.

Suddaby says, “We were not required to close, but I believe this was the right thing to do. The goal was to suspend service until all staff members could be tested. We have taken advantage of this opportunity to give the restaurant another deep-clean. When we re-open it will be with confidence and a feeling of well-being for all. Our approach to managing the business during the pandemic has been pro-active since the beginning and it meant a lot to see the recognition of that from the Health Unit and the media.”

3 Guys And A Stove has built a long-standing reputation for great food and a lively atmosphere. For decades the restaurant has made significant contributions to the business community, and 3 Guys is rarely absent when community events and charities need a hand.

Now, Suddaby says, “The support we have received from both our local community and seasonal residents has been absolutely fantastic,” says Suddaby, “Simcoe-Muskoka Public Health has been outstanding in their communication, resources and speed of testing. Our whole team is very grateful to our Public Health workers and everyone who has stood beside us through this challenging time.”

This communication has been prepared in anticipation of a high volume of media requests. “We are excited to re-open this weekend and I want to focus on a safe and enjoyable dining experience for our customers and our staff” says Suddaby.