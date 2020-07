On Monday July 13, 2020 around 7:00 a.m. Gravenhurst Fire crews responded to a cottage fire on Muskoka Road 169 at McKenzie Drive. Muskoka Lakes Fire crews also responded with crews from Torrance and Bala for mutual aid.

Crews were able to save a garage on the property from significant damage. The fire does appear to be suspicious.

There were no injuries reported. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews battled the fire.