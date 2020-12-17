$125,000 Donation Kicks Off OSPCA Fundraising Drive To Provide 260,000 Meals For Pets

With the help of a $125,000 matching donation, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is seeking the public’s help to reach its goal of providing 260,000 meals for animals across the province over the next four months to help those who may be struggling to care for their animals.

The Urgent Animal Care Food Drive kicked off this week thanks to a generous gift from loyal donors, who will match all donations, up to $125,000, until midnight on Christmas Eve. A donation of just $25 will feed a dog for about two weeks, and thanks to this matching gift, that same $25 gift can provide an entire month’s worth of food for an animal.

In collaboration with pet food suppliers, community partners and ambassadors, a total of 30,000 lbs of food is already on its way to over 100 communities across the province. Since the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society launched its Urgent Animal Care Fund in April to help families struggling to care for their animals during COVID-19, close to 500,000 lbs of pet food have been distributed.

“We know there are people out there who are struggling to put food on their tables and in their pet’s bowls,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Acting Chief, Animal Protection Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “If you’re in a position to help, please consider making a gift to help keep animals with the families who love them.”

To donate, visit urgentanimalcarefund.ca

If you are struggling to care for your animal, call the Ontario SPCA’s call centre at 310-SPCA (7722) to discuss your needs.